3 arrested after stabbing that injured at least 1 in Dayton

DAYTON — Three were arrested after a stabbing in Dayton.

News Center 7 previously reported that police were called to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Delaware Avenue just after midnight on Oct. 28.

Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old man who was taken to the hospital.

Police have now clarified that while initial reports indicate this was a shooting it was a stabbing.

Three people were arrested in connection to the stabbing, according to an incident report — two 19-year-olds and a 24-year-old.

We are working to learn what led up to the stabbing and the connection between those involved.

We will continue to follow this story.

