Sheriff’s office K-9 recovers nearly 40 grams of drugs during traffic stop

BUTLER COUNTY — A Butler County Sherriff’s Office K-9 helped recover nearly 40 grams of drugs during a traffic stop.
In a Facebook post shared on Nov. 7, the Butler County Sheriff shared photos of nearly 40 grams of drugs that were recovered during a traffic stop initiated by the Hamilton Police Department.
Butler County Sheriff’s Deputy Brown and his partner K-9 Kilo assisted the Hamilton Police Department with an open-air sniff on a vehicle.
Officers recovered 27.5 grams of methamphetamine from the female passenger who was charged with the second-degree felony possession charge.
They also recovered 11 grams of crack and 1.2 grams of fentanyl from the male driver. He was charged with third and fifth-degree felony possession charges.
Officers also found several items of drug paraphernalia, according to the Facebook post.
