Sheriff’s office K-9 recovers nearly 40 grams of drugs during traffic stop

BUTLER COUNTY — A Butler County Sherriff’s Office K-9 helped recover nearly 40 grams of drugs during a traffic stop.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a Facebook post shared on Nov. 7, the Butler County Sheriff shared photos of nearly 40 grams of drugs that were recovered during a traffic stop initiated by the Hamilton Police Department.

TRENDING STORIES:

Butler County Sheriff’s Deputy Brown and his partner K-9 Kilo assisted the Hamilton Police Department with an open-air sniff on a vehicle.

Officers recovered 27.5 grams of methamphetamine from the female passenger who was charged with the second-degree felony possession charge.

They also recovered 11 grams of crack and 1.2 grams of fentanyl from the male driver. He was charged with third and fifth-degree felony possession charges.

Officers also found several items of drug paraphernalia, according to the Facebook post.

Drug Bust Butler County (Butler County Sheriff's Office)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



