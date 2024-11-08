Man accused of running brothel out of Englewood massage business formally charged

ENGLEWOOD — A man accused of operating a brothel at a massage business has been formally charged.

Xianmei Yuan was indicted on promoting prostitution, engaging in prostitution and practice of medicine without a certificate charges on Thursday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

The promoting prostituion charge has a specification of operating a brothel, according to court records.

A spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Yuan was operating Sunny’s Massage at 108 N. Main Street in Englewood.

Englewood police received information that “illegal sexual activity for hire” was taking place at the establishment, the spokesperson said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case.

Yuan is not in custody but is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 21.

