20-year-old man formally charged in connection to deadly shooting at apartment complex

TROTWOOD — The 20-year-old man arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Trotwood was formally charged on Friday.

Donte Lamar Cotton Jr. was indicted on two counts of tampering with evidence, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Cotton was arrested in connection to a shooting in the 5000 block of Autumn Woods Drive that killed 18-year-old Ja’niyah Hardy.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 22 after 3 p.m.

At the time of his arrest, Montgomery County Jail records indicated that he was facing a preliminary charge of murder.

Cotton posted his $50,000 bond on Oct. 25 but was taken back into custody after his court appearance on Oct. 29.

He will be arraigned on Nov. 5.

