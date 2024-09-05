Woman accused of killing Greene County man makes first court appearance in Ohio

GREENE COUNTY — A suspect in a Greene County homicide appeared in court Thursday, hours after police brought her back to Ohio and booked her into jail.

Janel Nelson, 52, is accused of killing her on-again, off-again boyfriend Michael Corrigan, 55, in his Beavercreek home last month.

Beavercreek Police say they found the handgun they think Nelson used in the killing in her car.

Nelson was arrested in Omaha, Nebraska on Aug. 27 and was extradited back to Ohio and booked into the Greene County Jail around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Just about 12 hours after Beavercreek Police flew her back from Nebraska in handcuffs, Nelson appeared in Fairborn Municipal Court by video from the jail.

“You have the right to require the state to prove each and every element of the charges against you beyond a reasonable doubt,” Judge Beth Cappelli said.

Nelson is facing charges, including voluntary and involuntary manslaughter, in connection to Corrigan’s death.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, Corrigan’s family spoke off-camera at court and said today would have been his 56th birthday.

Nelson’s lawyer asked the judge for a reasonable bond. Prosecutors and Corrigan’s family asked for a $500,000 bond.

Prosecutors argued the charges are severe, and added Nelson lives in Wisconsin with her husband, was found and arrested in Nebraska, is accused of killing a man, and has no ties to the Miami Valley.

“Considering all factors as required in determining a bond, including that she is out of state as a residence, and the allegation that she did leave to go to Nebraska following the alleged incident, I’m setting bond in the amount of $500,000,” Cappelli said.

News Center 7′s John Bedell could hear Corrigan’s family quietly celebrating in court when the judge announced that decision.

Currently, Nelson’s next hearing is set for next week but that could change if she’s indicted by a Greene County grand jury before then.

