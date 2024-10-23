Coroner IDs 18-year-old woman killed in shooting at Trotwood apartment complex

TROTWOOD — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Trotwood Tuesday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Trotwood police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 5000 block of Autumn Woods Drive around 3:30 p.m.

News Center 7 crews saw dozens of family members and friends standing by the coroner’s van crying, praying, and saying goodbye.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of the shooting as Ja’niyah Hardy.

“I’m praying for the families involved, I’m praying that justice is served and that you know, whoever responsible is you know, found and you know, I pray for both families,” Laron Hall, who lives nearby, said.

