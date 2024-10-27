20-year-old man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Trotwood out on bond

TROTWOOD — The 20-year-old man who was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Trotwood last week has posted bond.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that 20-year-old Donte Lamar Cotton was arrested on felony charges of tampering with evidence on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

He was also facing a preliminary charge of murder, according to Montgomery County Jail Records at the time of his arrest.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was arrested in connection to the shooting at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Autumn Woods Drive that killed 18-year-old Ja’niyah Hardy.

On Friday, Oct. 25, Cotton posted his $50,000 bond, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Cotton is no longer listed in Montgomery County Jail Records.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Trotwood Police Department.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 Shooting Trotwood

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



