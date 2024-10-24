20-year-old man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Trotwood apartment complex

TROTWOOD — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a Trotwood apartment complex, according to a spokesperson from the Trotwood Police Department.

Police arrested Donte Lamar Cotton, 20, on felony charges of tampering with evidence on Tuesday.

Montgomery County Jail records show that Cotton is also facing a preliminary charge of murder.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Trotwood police and medics were called to the 5000 block of Autumn Woods Drive around 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 22.

Upon arrival, officers found Ja’niyah Hardy, 18, who was pronounced dead on scene.

An investigation found that a domestic dispute occurred inside the apartment between Hardy and a man who also lived there.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Trotwood Police Department at (937) 837-7771 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

