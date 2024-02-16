Dayton’s DaRon Holmes named finalist for another national Player of Year Award

DAYTON — University of Dayton power forward DaRon Holmes continues to gain national recognition this season.

He was one of 30 players named to the Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year Midseason team.

This means he is one of the 30 leading candidates for the 2024 Naismith Trophy.

Holmes is one of just eight underclassmen on the 30-man team.

He is also on the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 list and has been named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week four times this season.

Holmes was named A-10 Player of the Week on Jan. 2, Jan. 15, Jan. 22, and Feb. 5.

The 6-10 junior is also a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s Karl Malone Award which goes to the nation’s top power forward in college basketball.

Holmes leads the Atlantic 10 in scoring at 19.6 PPG and is the team’s leading rebounder at 7.9 RPG.

The rest of the nominees include Max Abmas of Texas, Armando Bacot of North Carolina, Johni Broom of Auburn, Boo Buie of Northwestern, Devin Carter of Providence, L.J. Cryer of Houston, Johnell Davis of Florida Atlantic, RJ Davis of North Carolina, Hunter Dickinson of Kansas, Zach Edey of Purdue, Kyle Filipowski of Duke, PJ Hall of Clemson, David Jones of Memphis, Dalton Knecht of Tennessee, Tyler Kolek of Marquette, Jaedon LeDee of San Diego State, Tamin Lipsey of Iowa State, Caleb Love of Arizona, Kevin McKullar, Jr. of Kansas, Tristen Newton of UConn, Antonio Reeves of Kentucky, Baylor Scheierman of Creighton, Mark Sears of Alabama, Jamal Shead of Houston, KJ Simpson of Colorado, Braden Smith of Purdue, Isaiah Stevens of Colorado State, Wade Taylor IV of Texas A&M and Tyson Walker of Michigan State.

Dayton is ranked No. 16 in the AP Top 25 Poll. They have a 20-4 overall record, including 10-2 in the Atlantic 10, tied for first place with Loyola Chicago.

UD’s next game will be Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. when they host Fordham at the UD Arena.

Pregame coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 12:30 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

