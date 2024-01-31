Dayton’s DaRon Holmes named to Top 20 Watch list for National Player of the Year award

DAYTON — University of Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II has been to the John R. Wooden Award Top 20 Watch List.

He has been named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week three times in January and was also on the USBWA Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week five-man team for the week ending on Jan. 21.

It is compiled from a poll of national college experts from across the country.

The list includes Armando Bacot of North Carolina, Johnell Davis of Florida Atlantic, Hunter Dickinson of Kansas, Zach Edney of Purdue, Dalton Knecht of Tennessee, and Tyler Kolek of Marquette.

Holmes leads the Atlantic 10 in scoring at 19.1 points per game and is the team’s leading rebounder (7.6 RPG).

He is the only player in the league’s Top 12 in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage, three-point percentage, and blocked shots.

Dayton ranks No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll.

They beat George Washington, 83-61, Tuesday night at the UD Arena.

UD’s next game will be Friday night at 7 p.m. when they host St. Bonaventure at the UD Arena.

Pre-game coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 6 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

