Dayton’s DaRon Holmes named A-10 Player of Week for 3rd time this month

DAYTON — University of Dayton men’s basketball junior forward DaRon Holmes II was honored by the Atlantic 10 for his play last week in Dayton’s two wins.

He was named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week for the second straight week, the third time this month, after leading UD to home wins over Saint Louis and Rhode Island, the university announced.

Holmes averaged 25.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.5 blocked shots while shooting over 61% from the field.

He was named last week’s A-10 co-Player of the Week and Player of the Week on January 2.

He scored 25 of his 29 points in the second half as the Flyers beat Saint Louis, 70-65, last Tuesday night.

In Saturday’s win over Rhode Island, Holmes played in a season-low 24 minutes but had 21 points and six rebounds. He did not play the last 14-plus minutes with the game out of reach.

Dayton is 15-2 overall and tied for first in the Atlantic 10 at 5-0 with Richmond.

News Center 7 reported Monday that UD advanced to No. 16 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 rankings.

The Flyers have two road games this week.

They play tonight at La Salle at 6:30 p.m. in Philadelphia and Saturday, Jan. 27, at Richmond at 6 p.m.

Both games will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. The games will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

