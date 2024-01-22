Dayton Flyers climb in AP poll to highest ranking since 2020

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team has moved up in AP’s Top 25 rankings.

This new ranking follows the Flyer’s victory against the Rhode Island Rams on Saturday, 92-62.

The Flyers (15-2) rank No. 16, moving up from their No. 21 ranking last week.

This is Dayton’s highest ranking in the AP poll since 2020.

Last season, Dayton was ranked in the poll but fell out after the second week.

In the 2019-2020 season, Dayton debuted in the poll on Dec. 2 in the No. 19 spot.

The Flyers peaked at No. 3 in the final poll released after the NCAA canceled the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top 5 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll include:

UConn (17-2) Purdue (17-2) North Carolina (15-3) Houston (16-2) Tennessee (14-4)

The Flyers will play at the La Salle Explorers at 6:30 p.m.

On Jan. 27, the Flyers will play at the Richmond Spiders at 6 p.m.

Their next home game is on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. against the George Washington Revolutionaries.

