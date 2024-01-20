No. 21 Dayton rolls past Rhode Island in 96-62 win over Rams

DAYTON — The No. 21 Dayton Flyers have extended their win streak to 12 games after rolling past the Rhode Island Rams in former Flyers head coach, Archie Miller’s return to UD Arena.

The Flyers beat the Rams 96-62 and set a new season high for points scored in a game.

Javon Bennett led the Flyers in scoring with 22 points, a season-high for the sophomore guard.

Bennett was one of three Flyers who ended with double-digits. DaRon Holmes II was right behind him with 21 points and Koby Brea finished with 15 points.

The Flyers scored 47 points in the first half and 49 points in the second. Both set new season highs for points in a half, according to the university.

With the win, the Flyers improved to 15-2 and 5-0 in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Their next game is Tuesday when they travel to play La Salle. That game will tip off at 6:30 p.m.





