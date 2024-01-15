Dayton Flyers earn top 25 ranking from AP, USA Today Coaches Poll

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team has ranked in the AP’s Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
>>RELATED: DaRon Holmes II posts double-double to lead Dayton past Duquesne, 72-62
These rankings follow the Flyers victory against the Duquesne Dukes Friday, 72-62.
The Flyers (13-2) rank No. 21, moving up from their No. 26 ranking last week.
The top 5 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll include:
- UConn (15-2)
- Purdue (15-2)
- Kansas (14-2)
- North Carolina (13-3)
- Houston (14-2)
The Flyers also secured a top 25 ranking in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
>>RELATED: Dayton men’s basketball guard earns Atlantic 10 weekly honor
They rank No. 23, moving up from their No. 30 ranking last week.
The top 5 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll include:
- UConn
- Purdue
- North Carolina
- Kansas
- Houston
On Jan. 20, the Flyers will play the Rhode Island Rams at home starting at 12:30 p.m.
©2024 Cox Media Group