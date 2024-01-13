DaRon Holmes II posts double-double to lead Dayton past Duquesne, 72-62

PITTSBURGH — The Dayton Flyers, behind a double-double from junior DaRon Holmes II, led from start to finish Friday night to defeat Duquesne, 72-62, at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh.

The Flyers led 31-21 after the first 20 minutes of play. Each team scored 41 points in the second half. Holmes put up 33 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to help move Dayton to 13-2 overall (3-0 in the Atlantic 10).

The game was played before a sellout crowd of 3,724 but couldn’t deter Dayton, which led from start to finish to send the Dukes (9-6, 0-3) to their third consecutive loss.

Holmes’s 33 points was one short of his career high. Former Pitt player Nate Santos added nine points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Duquesne’s leading scorer, Dae Dae Grant (18.6 points per game), did not score until there were 5 minutes, 35 seconds left in the game. He finished with a team-high 14 points.

The Dukes pulled to within, 45-41, with 8:40 to play but Holmes responded with a 3-pointer and a dunk within 60 seconds to take the Flyers to a 50-41 lead.

Dayton posted a13-2 lead in the game’s first six minutes. Duquesne fought back to cut the deficit to six. UD took command once again and went to halftime with the 10-point lead.

The game was ESPN’s first A-10 Friday Night Showcase of the season.

UD, the preseason favorite in the A-10 in the annual vote of the league’s coaches and selected media, returns home for two games -- Saint Louis on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 8 p.m. ET, and Rhode Island on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 12:30 p.m. ET.









