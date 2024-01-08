University Of Dayton Flyers

Dayton Flyers hang on to beat UMass, extend winning streak to nine games

Photo of DaRon Holmes II. Photo courtesy of Rick Roshto

University of Dayton's DaRon Holmes (15) with a dunk against UMass on Jan. 7, 2024 Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (RICK ROSHTO www.dblrphoto.com /Rick Roshto)

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers held to beat the UMass Minutemen, 64-60, Saturday afternoon at the UD Arena.

DaRon Holmes II led UD with 18 points, six rebounds, and four assists. He also buried a career-high three treys.

Enock Cheeks added 11 and Zimi Nwokeji scored nine points off the bench.

The Flyers played much of the game without starting guard Kobe Elvis. He suffered a lower-body injury in the first half and did not return.

The Minutemen outrebounded UD, 45-33. UMass grabbed 20 offensive rebounds and had 18 second-chance points.

Dayton improves to 12-2 overall, 2-0 in the Atlantic 10. They extend their winning streak to nine games.

Holmes scored eight straight points on two dunks, a three-pointer, and a free throw to put UD ahead 11-8.

Cheeks and Holmes each added a three and Isaac Jack extended the advantage to 20-8.

Koby Brea’s three-pointer gave Dayton their largest lead of the game, 33-19, with 6:24 to play. But the Minutemen got closer as the first half ended as Josh Cohen’s putback cut it 38-29 at the break.

UD led 53-40 at the 9:48 mark following Nwokeji’s three-point play. But the Minutemen outscored the Flyers, 15-4, over six minutes. Cohen’s three-pointer got them within two, 57-55, with 3:26 remaining.

Nate Santos made two free throws that gave the Flyers a 59-55 lead with 2:06 left. He grabbed a pair of offensive rebounds to keep possession with Dayton but was called for a shot clock violation with 1:05 to play and UD led, 59-57. Holmes grabbed a defensive rebound and Javon Bennett made two free throws with 28 seconds to extend it to 61-57.

Jack grabbed a defensive rebound with 15 seconds left and made one of two foul shots that extended it to 62-57. Bennett’s rebound and two free throws with eight seconds sealed the win.

The Flyers went 18-21 from the foul line.

Dayton’s next game will be Friday night when they travel to Pittsburgh to play Duquesne at 7 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. It will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

