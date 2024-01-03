Dayton Flyer forward named A-10 Player of Week

DAYTON — University of Dayton men’s basketball junior forward DaRon Holmes II has been honored by the Atlantic 10.

He was named A-10 Player of the Week for his performance in Saturday’s home win over Longwood.

Holmes had 27 points and 10 rebounds. He dished out four assists, blocked two shots, and had two steals.

UD beat Longwood, 78-69, for their 10th win of the season.

The junior leads the team in scoring (17.7 PPG) and rebounding (7.3 RPG).

Holmes is a two-time A-10 first-team selection and ranks fourth in the conference in scoring and fifth in rebounding.

He is the third UD Flyer named A-10 Player of the Week.

Nate Santos (Nov. 20) and Kobe Elvis (Dec. 18) have also been honored by the Atlantic 10 this season.

The Flyers’ next game is tonight at Davidson at 7 p.m. as both teams begin Atlantic 10 play.

Pregame coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 6 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

