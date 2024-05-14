18-year-old identified as victim of deadly motorcycle crash in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — An 18-year-old has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash in Miamisburg Friday.

The crash happened at approximately 2:49 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 741 and Martins Drive, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Preliminary investigation reveals that a vehicle driven by Paula J. Trappe, age 70 of West Carrollton, was turning onto Martins Drive from southbound SR-741 when her vehicle was struck by a motorcycle, driven by Ethan M. Rainer, 18, of West Carrollton.

Rainer was transported to Kettering Health Main Campus where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

