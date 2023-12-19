University Of Dayton Flyers

Dayton men’s basketball guard earns Atlantic 10 weekly honor

By WHIO Staff

Kobe Elvis warming up before Dayton's men's basketball against Cincinnati on Dec. 16, 2023 Photo contributed by University of Dayton Men's Basketball Facebook Page (Dayton Men's Basketball)

DAYTON — A University of Dayton men’s basketball guard has been rewarded with a weekly Atlantic 10 honor.

Kobe Elvis was named A-10 Co-Player of the Week following his performance in Saturday’s win over Cincinnati at the Hoops Classic presented by altafiber and CareSource.

He scored a new career-high of 27 points, grabbed five rebounds, and had three assists. He also had only one turnover.

It comes one week after establishing a new career best of 24 points against Troy.

Elvis shot 14 of 14 from the foul line in Dayton’s 82-68 win.

He has missed only one free throw (29-30) and leads the A-10 in free throw percentage (.967). That ranks third nationally.

Elvis is also the team’s fourth-highest scorer averaging 10.9 points per game.

He shared this week’s Player of the Award with Erik Reynolds III of St. Joseph’s.

The Flyers’ next game will be Tuesday night when they host Oakland at 7 p.m. at the UD Arena.

Pregame coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 6 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

