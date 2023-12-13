Dayton men’s basketball to wear Chapel Blue jerseys Saturday against Cincinnati

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers will wear their alternate Chapel Blue jersey uniforms against Cincinnati on Saturday night.

The team announced on its social media page on Tuesday.

Flyer fans can purchase Chapel Blue gear at either the team store at the UD Arena or online. The store will be open from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. today, tomorrow, and Friday.

Dayton was scheduled to debut their latest rendition of the chapel blue uniforms on Dec. 6 against UNLV, but that game was canceled in the wake of a shooting on UNLV’s campus that afternoon.

UD will play the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Hoops Classic on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Heritage Bank Center.

Tickets can be purchased at this website.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. It will also be carried at WHIO.com.

Koby Brea wearing new Chapel Blue Dayton uniforms Photo contributed from the University of Dayton men's basketball Facebook page

