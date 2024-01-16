Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II earns pair of Player of the Week honors

DAYTON — University of Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II has won a pair of Player of the Week awards after his performance in Friday’s win at Duquense.

He was named National Player of the Week by NCAA March Madness and Atlantic 10 co-Player of the Week.

Holmes posted his third double-double in seven games in UD’s 72-62 victory Friday night over Duquesne. He scored 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

He made 12 of 18 shots, including three of five from three-point range.

The Dukes cut Dayton’s 14-point lead to four, 45-41, midway through the second half, but Holmes scored 14 of UD’s next 16 points to build the advantage back to 14 with about four minutes left.

He leads the league in scoring at 18.7 PPG and is the only player in the top 10 in scoring, rebound, field goal percentage, three-point field goal percentage, and blocked shots.

Holmes shared the A-10 Player of the Week honor with Richmond’s Jordan King.

It was also announced Monday that the University of Dayton men’s basketball team was in both the Associated Press’ (AP) Top 25 poll (No. 21) and the USA Today Coaches Poll (No. 23).

Dayton’s next game will be Tuesday night when they host Saint Louis at the UD Arena at 8 p.m.

Pregame coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 7 p.m. The game will also be broadcast here at WHIO.com.

UD will also host Rhode Island on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 12:30 p.m. This will be former Dayton head coach Archie Miller’s return to the UD Arena for the first time since he left Dayton for Indiana in 2017. Miller is currently in his second year coaching at URI.

