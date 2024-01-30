Dayton Flyers fall in this week’s Top 25 Poll after Saturday’s road loss

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers fell five spots to No. 21 in this Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

This comes after UD was ranked No. 16 last week.

The Flyers are coming off a road win at La Salle and a loss at Richmond on Saturday.

Dayton beat the Explorers, 66-54, last Tuesday in Philadelphia, but fell to the Spiders, 69-64, at the Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.

The loss snapped UD’s 13-game winning streak.

The Flyers will look to bounce back this week with home games against George Washington and St. Bonaventure.

They host the Revolutions tonight and play the Bonnies on Friday night. Both games are at 7 p.m. and will be at the UD Arena.

The games will also be broadcast on WHIO Radio with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. The games will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

