Flyers 13-game win streak snapped by Richmond Spiders Saturday

DAYTON — The No. 16 Dayton Flyers’ 13-game winning streak came to an end against the Richmond Spiders on Saturday, according to a spokesperson from the university.

The Spiders beat the Flyers 69-64.

Flyers are now 16-3 overall, and 6-1 in the Atlantic 10 Conference, while the Spiders now have sole possession of first place in the conference.

Javon Bennett led the Flyers with 18 points, followed by Kobe Elvis with 11 points and Koby Brea with 10 points, the spokesperson said.

Enoch Cheeks led UD with a college career-high of 12 rebounds. Dayton out-rebounded Richmond 42-39.

In the first half, neither team scored for almost three minutes.

Elvis scored the first points, a three-pointer, at the 17:15 mark, the spokesperson said.

Triples by DaRon Holmes II and Nate Santos gave Dayton a 9-0 lead.

Richmond caught up and the first half ended at 20-15, with the Spiders in the lead, the spokesperson said.

The second half opened with a pair of free throws by Elvis.

The Spiders maintained a lead through much of the second half, but the Flyers caught up multiple times.

With eight seconds to go, Richmond added two more freebies to make the final 69-64, the spokesperson said.

In the second half, both teams scored 49 points.

The Flyers return home to George Washington on Tuesday, Jan. 30. The game will start at 7 p.m.

