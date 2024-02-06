Dayton’s DaRon Holmes named A-10 Player of Week for 4th time in 6 weeks

DAYTON — University of Dayton junior DaRon Holmes II has been honored by the Atlantic 10 for his play in the Flyers’ two wins last week.

He was named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week for the fourth time since conference play began six weeks ago.

Holmes averaged 29.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 3.0 blocks as UD beat George Washington and St. Bonaventure.

He had 25 points and 12 rebounds against GW on Jan. 30 and followed that up by matching his career-high of 34 points Friday night against the Bonnies.

Holmes scored 25 of his 34 points in the second half, including 12 of UD’s last 16 points.

He was previously named A-10 Player of the Week on Jan. 2, Jan. 15, and Jan. 22.

Kobe Elvis earned Player of the Week honors on Dec. 18 and Nate Santos received it on Nov. 20.

The Flyers moved up to No. 18 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Polls and No. 17 on the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Dayton will be on the road this week.

They play Saint Joseph’s in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania tonight at 8 p.m. and then at VCU Friday night in Richmond, Virginia at 7 p.m.

Both games will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

Pre-game coverage of tonight’s Dayton-St. Joe’s game starts at 7 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

