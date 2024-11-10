Resident at Ohio senior living facility shoots 2 employees

NEW LONDON — Two workers at an Ohio senior living facility were injured in a shooting Friday.

New London police were called to Windy Acres senior living retirement facility just after 10:50 a.m. for reports of an active shooter, according to a media release by the department.

When police arrived they found two injured people locked in the main office.

The two employees were able to get to medics through a window.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Officers then found a man dead in the lobby from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man was identified as a resident of the facility. His identity has not been released at this time.

Police said there are no other victims or suspects in the shooting.

The motive of the shooting remains under investigation.

