‘No one is above the law;’ Judge to resign from bench after pleading guilty to obstruction charge

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Montgomery County judge must step down from his position after he pleaded guilty to charges related to misusing his public office.

Montgomery County Western District Court Judge James Piergies was facing possible felony charges for misusing his public office.

He was accused of getting his son a job in Montgomery County Clerk of Court Mike Foley’s office.

State investigators said this move was not legal, leading to charges against both men.

Montgomery County resident Teria Jewett told News Center 7 that if everyone else’s son must follow the law, a judge and his son must do the same.

“Because no one is above the law. If we are not above the laws, they shouldn’t be either,” Jewett said.

