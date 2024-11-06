‘So many haters;’ Ohio sheriff celebrates reelection with mooning meme

PORTAGE COUNTY — An Ohio sheriff is facing backlash over how he celebrated winning reelection.

Bruce Zuchowski, sheriff of Portage County in northeast Ohio, defeated Jon Barber in a narrow race.

“For those who supported me... THANK YOU!!” Zuchowski wrote on Facebook. He then used a crude meme to send a message to his “haters.”

The Portage County sheriff race garnered national attention this year after the incumbent sheriff made controversial comments about Vice President Kamala Harris’ supporters, according to our news partners at WOIO.

The Portage County Board of Elections fielded dozens of voter intimidation complaints after the social media post.

In October, the U.S. Justice Department announced it would monitor Portage County’s Election Day voting after the complaints.

WOIO reached out to the sheriff’s office on several of these issues, but Zuchowski has not responded to requests to address the issues.

