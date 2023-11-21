Dayton’s Nate Santos earns Atlantic 10 weekly honor

DAYTON — University of Dayton forward Nate Santos has been named Atlantic 10 co-Player of the Week for his play over the weekend at the Shriners Children’s Hospital Charleston Classic.

He was named to the All-Tournament team averaging 17.0 points and over six rebounds a game as he helped UD beat LSU and St. John’s before losing to No. 6 Houston on Sunday night in the championship game.

Santos buried the game-winning three-pointer with just over four seconds left against LSU in a 70-67 win. He led Dayton with 19 points.

He also scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half in UD’s 88-81 victory over St. John’s. He added 14 points in Sunday’s loss to Houston.

Santos shared the weekly honor with George Mason’s Keyshawn Hall.

The Flyers’ next game will be Friday night when they host Youngstown State at the UD Arena at 7 p.m.

Pre-game coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 6 p.m. The game will also be broadcast here on WHIO.com.

