UD Flyers chase down LSU, 70-67, to reach Charleston Classic semifinals; St. John’s next

CHARLESTON, South Carolina — The UD Flyers erased a 15-point deficit on Thursday afternoon to post a 70-67 win over the LSU Bengal Tigers in the first round of the Charleston Classic.

The win puts the Flyers into the semifinal round of the Shriners Children’s Hospitals Charleston Classic.

Nate Santos (19 points) hit a three-pointer with 3.5 seconds remaining in regulation to complete the nine-minute comeback, according to UD Athletics.

LSU was ahead 60-45 with 9)7 remaining when UD erupted to go on a 19-2 run over the next five-and-a-half minutes. The Tigers regained the lead, 67-64, on five straight points with 1:25 remaining in regulation.

Junior Koby Brea (13 points off the bench) hit a three-pointer on an out-of-bounds play to tie the game with 47 seconds to go.

Santo then hit the game-winner after LSU committed a turnover.

For UD, Javon Bennett added 16 points, DaRon Holmes II was limited to 8 points and 4 rebounds and Enoch Cheeks (6 points) was snared 10 rebounds.

For LSU, Javon Reed was high scorer with 16 points off the bench, while Tyrell Ward added 12 and Will Baker knocked down 10 points.

UD improves to 2-1 overall (0-0, Atlantic 10). LSU moves to 1-2 overall (0-0, SEC).

The Flyers take on Rick Pitino’s St. John’s Red Storm on Friday. UD is the home team for that game, scheduled to tip at 2 p.m.

The tournament’s final rounds (for seventh place, third place and the title) begin Sunday at 12:30 p.m., with the title game scheduled for 8 p.m.





