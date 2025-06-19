Local

Widespread damage reported after severe weather moves through Miami Valley

By WHIO Staff
MIAMI VALLEY — Crews throughout the Miami Valley are working to clean up damage caused by severe weather Wednesday evening.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the National Weather Service issued several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across the region as strong winds and heavy rain moved through.

At the time of writing, over 80,000 local AES Ohio, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison customers are without power.

News Center 7 crews traveled across the region to check out various damage reports.

Fallen trees and downed power lines closed many streets.

In Vandalia, a downed high-tension power line closed Interstate 75 in both directions for more than an hour.

About an hour and a half north in Mercer County, strong winds ripped the roof off a building.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

