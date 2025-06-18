Human remains found in backyard during search of home connected to missing Kettering woman

KETTERING — Police confirmed human remains have been found in the backyard of a Kettering home that was searched in connection with a missing woman on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher is following this story. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Kettering Police initially responded to a home on Mini Court around 8:45 a.m.

Kettering Police Chief Chip Portsman said this was in connection with a search warrant related to a missing person, Nicole Slusser.

Slusser’s ex-boyfriend, Shane Smith, was identified as a person of interest in her case.

TRENDING STORIES:

Smith was known to Kettering police as armed and dangerous, Portsman said.

Three people exited the home during the search, all confirmed that Smith was hiding in the home.

Smith was located inside the home, hiding in a closet under safes around 6 p.m.

While detectives were searching the property, possible human remains were found in the backyard.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s office confirmed the remains were human and is assisting with the investigation.

Smith is booked in the Montgomery County Jail on warrants, and additional charges are anticipated.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group