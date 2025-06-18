Large police presence reported in Greene County neighborhood

JAMESTOWN — There is a large law enforcement presence in Greene County on Wednesday morning.
Several Greene County Sheriff’s deputies are in the area of E. Xenia Street near Sycamore Street.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that deputies were at the scene, but did not provide any more information.
Viewers called our newsroom to report SWAT and tons of police at the scene.
News Center 7 has contacted the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for more information and will update this developing story.
