Have you seen her? Police looking for missing 40-year-old woman

KETTERING — Have you seen this woman?

Kettering Police are looking for 40-year-old Nicole Slusser. She was last seen by her family in December, according to a social media post.

The department believes she visits the Kettering area.

She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 178 pounds. Nicole has brown eyes and hair.

She is also tattooed on her arms and chest, the department said.

Possible witnesses told Kettering Police that Nicole may have been seen as recently as April.

The department posted photos on its Facebook page.

Contact Detective Strehle with any information at (937) 296-3301.

Nicole Slusser Photo contributed by Kettering Police (via Facebook) (Kettering Police (via Facebook) /Kettering Police (via Facebook))

