UPDATE: Suspect taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Dayton

A suspect was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Dayton.

“An officer-involved shooting has occurred. The suspect has been transported to a local hospital,” Dayton Police and Fire posted on social media.

Police said the area of Hoover and Miller avenues is closed as they investigate.

No officers were hurt.

A large police presence was reported in a Dayton neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:15 p.m., a signal "99″ was dropped in the area of Hoover and Miller avenues.

Around 1:15 p.m., a signal “99″ was dropped in the area of Hoover and Miller avenues.

A “99″ is a call for county-wide assistance.

