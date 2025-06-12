Fire reported at high-rise building in Dayton

DAYTON — A fire has been reported at a high-rise building in downtown Dayton.

Crews were called to a fire in the area of South Ludlow and East Fourth streets around 10 a.m., according to a post by the department on social media.

The fire was reported on the third floor of the 10-floor multi-use building.

We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

