Fire reported at high-rise building in Dayton

DAYTON — A fire has been reported at a high-rise building in downtown Dayton.
Crews were called to a fire in the area of South Ludlow and East Fourth streets around 10 a.m., according to a post by the department on social media.
The fire was reported on the third floor of the 10-floor multi-use building.
We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.
