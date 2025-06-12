Missing 24-year-old woman found ‘safe,’ police say

SPRINGFIELD — A previously missing 24-year-old woman has been found.

Springfield Police said in a social media post on Wednesday that Hailey Travis “has been located and is safe.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, Springfield Police reported Travis missing on June 4.

Police said she was last seen in the area of Main and Florence Streets.

The department said on Facebook that they want to thank everyone who shared their original social media post, offered support, and helped spread the word.

“Your concern and assistance makes a difference!” the department said.

