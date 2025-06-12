26-year-old man dead after motorcycle hits tree in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — A 26-year-old man has died following a motorcycle crash in Warren County on Wednesday.

State troopers from the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded at 8:23 p.m. to reports of a crash on North Waynesville Road, north of Hollingsworth Road in Turtle Creek Township.

The 26-year-old man who died has been identified as Mathew Schmitz of Fairfield Township, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

An OSHP preliminary investigation said that a 2000 Honda CBR-600 motorcycle was traveling southwest on North Waynesville Road when a 26-year-old man failed to negotiate a curve.

Schmitz went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

He was the only person on the motorcycle and wore a helmet at the time of the crash.

State troopers said Schmitz died at the scene, the spokesperson said.

The crash remains under investigation.

