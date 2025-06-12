Air Quality for parts of region; rainy Father’s Day weekend possible

MIAMI VALLEY — An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Butler and Warren county in Ohio until midnight.

It also includes Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.

Air Quality Alert Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

We will see warm temperatures today before chances for rain increase this weekend.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TRACK and TIMING this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Thursday could be our warmest day of the year.

Ritz says temperatures could reach the upper 80s. We will also see more clouds than sun.

Part of the region is under an Air Quality Alert today. This means ozone levels may approach or exceed unhealthy standards, according to Ritz.

To reduce ozone levels, you can do the following:

Carpool

Refuel your vehicle

Do not idle your vehicle

Mow your lawn during the evening hours and avoid using gas-powered lawn equipment.

Ritz says it could be a wet Father’s Day weekend.

Father's Day Weekend Outlook Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Scattered showers and storms are possible late Friday afternoon into early evening.

More showers and storms are possible for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs both days will reach the low 80s.

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

