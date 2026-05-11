Man sentenced for robbing mail carriers at gunpoint

OAKWOOD — A man has been sentenced to prison for robbing mail carriers.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teens charged after police find USPS mailbox key, stolen mail during traffic stop in Oakwood

Anthony Parks was sentenced to two years and nine months in federal prison, according to court documents.

Parks pleaded guilty to one count of assault of a postal carrier with intent to rob property in the U.S.

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News Center 7 previously reported that in March 2023, an Oakwood officer spotted a black sedan on Far Hills Blvd. and noticed it didn’t have any vehicle registration on it.

After following the car, the officer pulled it over for a traffic stop near the intersection of E. Shantz and E. Dixon Avenues.

The officer then searched the car and found both packages and mail inside.

Oakwood Police found a U.S.P.S. mailbox key hidden in a phone case of a man who was with Parks.

The “arrow” key can open all blue mailboxes outside of post offices.

Parks, then 18, was arrested for receiving stolen property.

The serial on the arrow key matched the serial number of an arrow key taken during an armed robbery of a letter carrier in the 2200 block of Ravenwood Avenue in November 2022.

Investigators were also able to connect Parks to a letter carrier robbed at gunpoint in October 2023 on Merrick Drive in Dayton.

He was arrested in April 2025.

After being released from prison, he will be on probation for two years.

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