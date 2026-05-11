Health experts speak on potential travel impacts due to Hantavirus

DAYTON — There is at least one case of Hantavirus in the United States, with a second person showing symptoms.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Both patients are quarantined in Nebraska.

They were passengers on the cruise ship connected to a deadly outbreak.

There are no cases of Hantavirus in Ohio, but health experts are encouraging travelers to take precautions.

TRENDING STORIES:

While talking to people in the community, News Center 7’s Malik Patterson learned many have summer plans.

“And we’ve got a boat for Wave learners, and our daughter and son have a boat too,” Diana Ayers, of Springfield, said.

She said that before they leave to go anywhere outside of their community, they look out for any of the latest illnesses.

Ayers said she’s aware of the latest on the Hantavirus.

“Are you worried about these kinds of viruses and things like that?” Patterson asked.

“Sometimes, you know, but I’m home. I’m retired now, so I’m home most of the time,” Ayers said.

Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County spokesperson Dan Suffoletto said as of now, people shouldn’t be worried.

“There’s no need to make any specific travel changes because of anything that may be going on at this time with the Hantavirus,” he said.

Suffoletto said when it comes to traveling, it’s important to stay up to date with any advisories.

“Not just because of Hantavirus, but there could be other things going on, and that’s if you’re traveling internationally,” Suffoletto said.

Out of the two Americans who have returned from the cruise, one has tested positive, and the other has not.

Health experts are still waiting for more developments from those travelers.

News Center 7 has been told there is no risk of the virus spreading at this time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]