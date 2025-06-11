‘Can’t erase the hurt;’ Woman learns punishment for crash that killed 35-year-old man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A woman has learned her punishment for a crash that killed a 35-year-old man.

News Center 7 previously reported that the family of Colby Ross died as deputies chased Melissa Hutchins down SR-49 toward West Third Street/US-35.

A detective used stop sticks, but Hutchins did not stop and ran through a red light.

She then hit Ross’ convertible, forcing him into a pickup truck and causing him to be thrown from his car. He died from his injuries.

Ross’ family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, claiming the chase was immoral and illegal.

