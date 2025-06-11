6-year-old hit, killed by car in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A child was hit and killed by a car Tuesday evening, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 7:45 p.m. crews were called to Marlay Road and Briar Place on reports of a child struck by a vehicle, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies found a 6-year-old child with serious injuries. The child was transported to a local hospital where they died, according to the sheriff’s office.
Witnesses told deputies the child came from behind a stopped vehicle and ran into the path of another vehicle.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
