Argument leads to deadly shooting in Fairborn, police say

FAIRBORN — An argument led to deadly gunfire in Fairborn on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke to police about the investigation. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting happened in the area of Williams Street before 11 p.m.

“Someone’s been shot and he’s lying by the car,” a 911 caller told dispatchers. “He’s been shot in the chest a couple times.”

Neighbors identified the man shot and killed as Cievion Smith.

They said Smith was in his 30s and loved his young son.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group