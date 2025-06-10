‘Flamingo felons’ arrested after statue stolen for second time

PARMA — Two men were arrested after a flamingo statue was stolen in Parma.

The statue, which Parma City Councilman Kevin Kussmaul said was purchased in honor of a little girl with autism, was ripped away Saturday, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

The Parma sign’s flamingo statue was first stolen in May 2024.

Three men who Parma police dubbed the “flamingo felons” were sentenced to 10 days in jail for that crime.

Detectives found surveillance footage that captured a white Ford Escape passing through the intersection early Saturday.

Two men were seen getting out and loading the flamingo into the car, police said.

The registered owner told detectives their 20-year-old son, who lives in their home, had access to the car, police said.

The son cooperated with detectives, who then recovered the flamingo.

Police identified the son as 20-year-old Colin Donald Deka.

The other suspect was identified by police as 21-year-old Jack Christopher Klamert.

Both Valley View men were arrested and charged with fifth-degree felony theft, police stated.

