Solicitor doesn’t have required permits, resists arrest after reports of suspicious behavior

SPRINGBORO — A man was arrested after several residents reported suspicious behavior of him walking around door to door in their neighborhood.

Springboro Police Department said in a media release that they received multiple reports of a man wearing a reflective vest who was going door to door and ‘filming private property such as garages and yards, and becoming belligerent when questioned by residents.’

The man was allegedly acting as a solicitor in the Settlers Walk neighborhood without the required permit.

Officers responded, but the man refused to identify himself and became uncooperative, according to the release.

He resisted arrest and was later booked into the Warren County Jail. He faces charges of obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

“The City of Springboro requires all solicitors to obtain a permit before going door to door. This process helps protect residents from potential scams and ensures accountability. The individual arrested did not have a valid permit and failed to comply with local laws and police instructions,” a spokesperson for the police department said in the release.

The Springboro Police Department thanked the community for being aware and doing their part in reporting suspicious behavior.

