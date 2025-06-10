1 dead after shooting near Fairborn apartment complex

FAIRBORN — One person is dead after a shooting near a Fairborn apartment complex late Monday night, according to a Fairborn police sergeant.

The shooting happened in the area of Williams Street before 11 p.m.

The sergeant said a male died on scene. His identity was not immediately available.

News Center 7 crews on scene see several Fairborn police cruisers along Williams Street and crime scene tape blocking the area.

The sergeant couldn’t provide additional information.

