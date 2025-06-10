FAIRBORN — One person is dead after a shooting near a Fairborn apartment complex late Monday night, according to a Fairborn police sergeant.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
>>PHOTOS: 1 dead after shooting near Fairborn apartment complex
The shooting happened in the area of Williams Street before 11 p.m.
The sergeant said a male died on scene. His identity was not immediately available.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 3 new businesses coming to Huber Heights; Neighbors ‘feel good’ about continued development
- 1 dead, at least 2 others hurt after homemade fireworks cause explosion at Ohio home
- Invasive stinging insect that could cause death spotted in Ohio
News Center 7 crews on scene see several Fairborn police cruisers along Williams Street and crime scene tape blocking the area.
The sergeant couldn’t provide additional information.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group