2 taken to area hospital after wrong-way crash on SR 4 in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Two people were taken to an area hospital after a wrong-way crash on State Route 4 in Huber Heights Tuesday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., crews were called out to State Route 4 and I-70 Eastbound in Huber Heights on reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, crews found two vehicles that had been involved in a wrong-way crash.

A silver truck was coming off the ramp from I-70 Eastbound to SR 235 Southbound when the driver made an abrupt left turn, according to Sergeant Joshua Fosnight with the Huber Heights Police Department.

Fosnight said the driver may have been trying to make a U-turn to go north in the southbound lanes, but it’s unclear what caused the driver to make the turn at this time.

The truck then struck a white SUV at an angle, causing the SUV to go off into a ditch.

Two people from the truck were taken to an area hospital out of precaution. Details on their conditions were not immediately available.

The driver of the SUV walked away and was not seen by medics, according to Fosnight.

Crash investigators are on scene, reconstructing the crash.

All but one lane on State Route 4 remains closed while police continue their investigation.

There are no wrong-way driver detectors in that area, according to an ODOT spokesperson.

We will continue following this story.

