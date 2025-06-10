Officers find 6 baby opossums while serving search warrant in Dayton

DAYTON — Some officers made an unusual discovery while serving a search warrant in Dayton.

They found six baby opossums, according to a social media post.

Dayton Police also posted photos on its Facebook page.

Two opossums wanted to spend some extra time with one officer.

Dayton Police stated it is illegal for anyone to own animals from the wild.

“Any injured, orphaned, or abandoned animals must be brought to a permitted wildlife rehabilitator for rehabilitation,” the department said. “Caring for sick, injured, or orphaned wildlife beyond the time necessary to transport the animal to a permitted rehabilitator is against the law.”

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is now caring the opossums.

Officers find baby opossums while serving search warrant Photo contributed by Dayton Police & Fire (via Facebook and X) (Dayton Police & Fire (via Facebook and X)/Dayton Police & Fire (via Facebook and X))

Today officers assisted a neighboring agency serve a search warrant in Dayton. During the search these six baby opossums were located. Two of them spent a little extra time saying hi to Sgt. Cash. ODNR's Division of Wildlife will taking custody of these opossums. pic.twitter.com/3Uptx9HoMy — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) June 9, 2025

