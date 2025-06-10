5-year-old expected to survive after suspected drunk driver runs red light

DAYTON — The 5-year-old girl who was critically injured after a suspected drunk driver ran a red light last week is expected to survive.

News Center 7 previously reported that the crash was reported in the intersection of Stewart and Main streets before 7:30 p.m. on June 3.

A Ford F-150 Tremor was traveling south on Main Street when, at East Stewart, it ran a red light and hit the back driver’s side of a Honda Odyssey.

Three people in the Honda Odyssey, a 33-year-old man, a 9-year-old boy, and a 5-year-old girl, were all taken to the hospital.

The 5-year-old was listed in critical condition, and the two others had non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Tuesday, the 33-year-old and the 9-year-old have been released from the hospital.

The 5-year-old girl is still in the hospital, but is expected to survive, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesperson.

The cause of the crash is suspected to be OVI. It is unclear at this time if the driver of the Ford F-150 will be facing charges.

