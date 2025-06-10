Kettering Health Cyberattack: Here’s what is being done for patients with sensitive info on dark web

DAYTON — Kettering Health has announced that they have resumed normal operations after key services were knocked out by a cyberattack for nearly three weeks.

They say they are working to identify what data was impacted in the cyberattack.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we will directly notify any impacted individuals,” Kettering Health said in their press release. “Notifications may include fraud protection resources, such as identity theft or credit monitoring.”

Kettering Health says services such as surgery, imaging, retail pharmacy and physician office visits are back to normal.

MyChart, which was restored Monday, is functional for patients.

According to an update from the network, patients are now able to view upcoming appointments, schedule appointments, view prescription lists, message their providers and view test results.

Kettering Health says their cyber security and employee security training will ‘effectively mitigate future risks.’

